Esports: PH Pro Gaming League back with PUBG Mobile tourney

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) returns for its second and final season of the year, when it rolls out a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile) tournament this November.

PPGL will stick with the online-only format that was introduced in the previous season, as the country continues to limit physical gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Following the PUBG Mobile tournament that will run throughout the month, PPGL will end the year with a Call of Duty: Mobile tournament in December. In an effort to serve a new gaming community, with league will also expand its offering with a Rocket League side tournament.

The season will offer over P900,000 worth of prizes, along with rewards for viewers and supporters.

PPGL has also partnered with The Madrigal Project, which will provide aspiring shoutcasters the perfect platform to hone their craft as the PPGL will allot caster slots for PPGL-exclusive sessions as well as handing these aspirants some knowledge care of industry veterans.

"Here in Mineski Philippines, we want to serve as many gaming communities as possible and grow with the playerbase. Some of our featured tournaments started as side activities and only became a much bigger investment for us as we continued to listen to what our fans wanted to watch or play," said Mineski Philippines general manager Mark Navarro.

"We want gamers across the country to feel that Mineski enables their passion for gaming and builds a community for them to thrive in," he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Registration is free and open to everyone in the country.

For information on how to be a part of the PPGL, like, follow, and subscribe to the official Philippine Pro Gaming League Facebook page at fb.com/ppglgg to receive updates as the registration opens.

Related video: