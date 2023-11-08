UAAP: UP secures Final 4 spot in women's basketball

Kaye Pesquera of UP in action against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines has officially ended its Final 4 drought in UAAP women's basketball.

The Fighting Maroons overwhelmed Far Eastern University, 70-55, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena to become the second team to secure their place in the semifinals of the Season 86 women's basketball tournament.

This is the first time since Season 71 that the UP women will feature in the Final 4. They also improved to 9-2, keeping their hold of the second spot in the league standings over the University of Santo Tomas.

"Goal lang talaga namin this year ('yung makapasok ng Final Four). My happiness is short-lived kasi after today, we're already targeting our next game," said Fighting Maroons head coach Paul Ramos.

"I feel that with the belief of all the players and the community, we're really going to try to get the most out of this season, and I feel we will be underperforming if we're only aiming for the Final Four," he added.

The Fighting Maroons established a substantial advantage heading into the final period after a third quarter that turned their 34-25 halftime lead into an even bigger 55-38 cushion.

Kaye Pesquera led UP's balanced attack with 17 points, along with seven rebounds and three steals, while the trio of Christie Bariquit, Achrissa Maw, and Rizza Lozada each contributed 11 points in the win.

Louna Ozar and Justine Domingo both produced seven points, with the rookie also dishing out six assists.

On the other hand, FEU suffered its third straight loss, slipping to 3-8 and falling out of contention for the Final Four.

Congolese sweet-shooting big Josee Kaputu led the Lady Tamaraws with 20 points, nine rebounds, and three steals.

With FEU's defeat combined with De La Salle University's loss to National University earlier, Ateneo de Manila University has secured at least a playoff spot for a Final Four berth.

UP will return to action on Saturday against La Salle, while FEU will play on Sunday against Ateneo. Both games will be held at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

UP 70 – Pesquera 17, Bariquit 11, Maw 11, Lozada 11, Ozar 7, Domingo 7, Onoh 4, Sanchez 2, Tapawan 0, Godez 0, Quinquinio 0, Jimenez 0, Sauz 0, Vingno 0.

FEU 55 – Kaputu 20, Delos Santos 7, Salvani 7, Ong 6, Lopez 6, Del Prado 5, Aquino 2, Nagma 2, Manguiat 0, Paras 0, Dela Torre 0, Pasilang 0, Antonio 0.

Quarterscores: 19-10, 34-25, 55-38, 70-55