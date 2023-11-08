UAAP: Tigresses punch Final 4 ticket after rout of UE women

UST's Kent Pastrana in action against UE. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas clinched the third ticket in the UAAP Season 86 Women's Basketball Final Four after a wire-to-wire triumph over also-ran University of the East, 103-54, on Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

It's the fifth straight Final 4 appearance for the Tigresses, who improved their record to 8-3. They are still in the hunt for a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis, though National University (10-1) and University of the Philippines (9-2) are pacing the race.

Ateneo de Manila University (7-4) and De La Salle University (4-7) will fight for the last Final Four berth.

The Growling Tigresses scored the game's first nine points before stretching their lead to 14 at the end of the first period, 26-12. They even expanded it more at the half, 50-28.

UST continued its barrage in the third quarter, when they established an insurmountable 75-42 lead heading into the fourth.

"Hindi naman namin tinitignan yung score actually. We just wanted to execute kung ano yung mga tinuturo sa bata during practice and I'm happy na nagawa ng mga bata yun," said UST head coach Haydee Ong after the league's most lopsided win this season.

"If it's a bounce back game, I think ito yung parang statement ng mga players ko sa tough loss nila against NU," she added, citing their 77-76 overtime loss against the defending champion last weekend.

Kent Pastrana had 17 points, Brigette Santos scored 16, while Rachelle Ambos had 14. Senior guard Nikki Villasin also delivered 11 points, while Tantoy Ferrer got 10 points and eight rebounds despite only playing in the first half.

All 14 players fielded by Ong scored at least a point.

This was the 34th straight defeat of the struggling Lady Warriors, dropping to 0-11 this season.

Kat Ruiz made 16 points and four rebounds in the losing cause while Minslie Paule backed her up with 10 points.

The Scores:

UST 103 - Pastrana 17, Santos 16, Ambos 14, Villasin 11, Ferrer 10, Bron 7, Dionisio 6, Danganan 6, Tacatac 4, Soriano 3, Maglupay 3, Serrano 3, Ly 2, Amatong 1.

UE 54 - Ruiz 16, Paule 10, Pedregosa 8, Anastacio 4, Lorena 4, Burgos 4, Dela Rosa 4, Kone 2, Lumibao 2, Delig 0, Ronquillo 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 26-12, 50-28, 75-42, 103-54.