UAAP: NU women outlast La Salle to stay on top

NU's Jainaba Konateh in action against La Salle. UAAP Media

MANILA -- National University needed a late-game push to send De La Salle University to the brink of elimination, 73-64, and maintain its firm grip on the top spot in the UAAP Season 86 Women's Basketball Tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs were clinging to a four-point lead when Jainaba Konateh and Karl Pingol combined to score seven unanswered points, giving the defending champions a 71-60 advantage with just 1:47 to play.

It was a big enough cushion to withstand the Lady Archers' final push.

"It's one of our games that we cannot find a groove consistently. Actually, that was the challenge right before the tip-off, for us to find some consistency in our game," lamented NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan on their performance despite the win.

Konateh, the 19-year-old Gambian big of the Lady Bulldogs, played her best game yet, producing 17 points and 17 rebounds in 24 minutes and 42 seconds of floor time.

She stepped up big time after top guns Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, and Tin Cayabyab all had off games.

"Jainaba I guessed was the only big of us that was not in foul trouble... I'm just glad Jainabah didn't have foul trouble this morning. She played her role of getting the rebounds and trying to score if she had the opportunity," said Dimaunahan.

Clarin went 1-of-10 from the field and ended with just five points, three rebounds, and three steals, against three turnovers. Surada battled foul trouble and only managed four points and seven rebounds in 10 minutes and 54 seconds, while Cayabyab missed all of her six field goal attempts, finishing with just a point.

Despite their troubles, NU still did enough to extend their winning streak to eight games. They now have a 10-1 win-loss record, while the Lady Archers fell to 4-7.

La Salle, last season's losing finalists, need to win all of their remaining games while hoping 7-4 Ateneo Blue Eagles drop all of theirs for a chance to enter the Final Four.

Trisha Mendoza and Bernice Paraiso had identical 13 points and nine rebounds performances in the losing cause. Luisa Dela Paz also added 10 points. Aji Bojang, the Lady Archers' foreign student-athlete, missed her second straight game as she is still feeling under the weather according to head coach Cholo Villanueva.

The Scores:

NU 73 – Konateh 17, Solis 9, Canuto 8, Pingol 8, Bartolo 8, Fabruada 7, Clarin 5, Betanio 5, Surada 4, Cayabyab 1, Ico 1, Berberabe 0, Talas 0.

DLSU 64 – Mendoza 13, Paraiso 13, Dela Paz 10, Sario 7, Binaohan 4, San Juan 4, Sunga 4, Barcieto 4, Delos Reyes 3, Dalisay 2.

Quarterscores: 22-17, 39-34, 56-52, 73-64.