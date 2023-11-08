Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Jake Figueroa's 15-point performance was enough to send National University into the Final Four at the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball.

The NU Bulldogs dumped Far Eastern University, 68-57, at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, to improve to 9-2.

The Tamaraws, still in the hunt for a Final Four finish, are now at 3-8.

The third-year Bulldog earned Player of the Game honors after an efficient night that saw him make six of his eight field goals, including one three-pointer, in 25 minutes. He also had six rebounds and no turnovers.

Bulldogs pulled away from a close scoring at halftime, 37-32, thanks to a 21-14 output in the third quarter.

Coach Jeff Napa, in the postgame interview, said he gave a motivational speech to his players which enabled them to move ahead in the second half.

"Nag-send lang ako ng mga mindset para, at least, paglabas namin iba 'yung hitsura na nila. Hindi na para mag-tongue lashing, whatsoever... Something to look forward, kasi 'yun 'yung kailangan namin, eh," Napa said.

The Bulldogs later on built a 66-51 advantage late in the final frame before FEU's Patrick Sleat broke the silence to close the gap to 66-53 entering the last two minutes.

NU only scored once more from there, but the gap was enough to seal the victory for the Bulldogs.

This marks National University's second consecutive Final Four appearance in the UAAP. They are also the second team to secure entry to the semi-finals after UP earlier on Wednesday won their match against UE.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, are being pushed to their limit as they near elimination at 3-8 record.

FEU's elite guard LJ Gonzales had a double-double despite the loss with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Scores:

NU (68) – Figueroa 15, Manansala 11, Palacielo 10, Malonzo 9, Baclaan 7, John 7, Lim 5, Jumamoy 2, Gulapa 2, Yu 0, Parks 0, Casinillo 0, Delos Reyes 0.

FEU (57) – Gonzales 14, Torres 11, Bautista 10, Sleat 8, Añonuevo 6, Tempra 4, Faty 3, Ona 1, Bagunu 0, Competente 0, Felipe 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18, 37-32, 58-46, 68-57