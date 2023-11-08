UAAP: Joson torches Adamson as Ateneo women bounce back

Ateneo star Jhazmin Joson scored a season-high 32 points against the Adamson Lady Falcons. UAAP Media

MANILA -- Veteran guard Jhazmin Joson erupted for a season-high 32 points as the Ateneo Blue Eagles powered past the Adamson Lady Falcons, 69-61, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With Joson leading the way, the Blue Eagles ousted one of its chasers for a spot in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament.

The graduating guard had 32 points built on eight three-pointers to go along with five rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in 37 minutes and 15 seconds of action. She made her mark in the first half, firing 23 points on seven threes as the Blue Eagles entered the break down by just one possession, 35-38.

"Nagstart yung game Jhaz was the only one who had the energy. She bailed us out. If wala si Jhaz nung first half, tambak agad kami, and mahirap bumalik especially against a good team like Adamson," said Ateneo lead deputy Bacon Austria.

"It was really just taking advantage of that defense. I mean if they weren't adjusting so I might as well take advantage," said Joson on her performance.

The Ateneo frontcourt of Kacey Dela Rosa and Sarah Makanjuola then took over down the stretch, making clutch baskets to keep the Lady Falcons at bay.

After back-to-back triples by the Lady Falcons to slice their deficit to just three, Dela Rosa and Makanjuola answered with six points to erect a seven-point lead with just 2:11 left.

Ateneo now has a 7-4 win-loss record.

Dela Rosa finished with 17 points, including 11 in the third period, along with 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Makanjuola tallied 10 points and 20 rebounds.

Cheska Apag had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Falcons, who dropped to 3-8, just not enough to reach the fourth-running Ateneo with three games left. Etang made 11 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Victoria Adeshina got 10 points and five rebounds.

The Scores:

Ateneo 69 – Joson 32, Dela Rosa 17, Makanjoula 10, Calago 6, Solis 3, Villacruz 1, Eufemanio 0, Cancio 0, Gastador 0.

AdU 61 – Apag 18, Etang 11, Adeshina 10, Limbago 8, Dampios 6, Alaba 3, Agojo 2, Padilla 2, Bajo 1, Cortez 0, Dumelod 0, Meniano 0.

Quarterscores: 14-18, 35-38, 51-47, 69-61