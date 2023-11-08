UAAP: Diouf returns, powers UP past UE and into Final 4

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the third quarter, the University of the Philippines kept their composure to defeat the University of the East, 79-72, and punch their ticket to the Final Four at the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf shone in the victory with a double-double performance of 19 points and 15 rebounds while racking up five steals and a pair of assists.

CJ Cansino added 17 points for the Fighting Maroons. UP is the first team to clinch a postseason berth in UAAP Season 86; this is their fifth consecutive Final 4 appearance.

Meanwhile, Jack Cruz-Dumont had 19 markers, holding the fort for UE.

The Fighting Maroons initially had a 58-45 lead late in the third, but the Red Warriors were quick to slash it off with back-to-back treys and a couple of sunk free throws and baskets. 60-55 was the score entering the final frame.

Before entering the last five minutes, UP extended the lead to 69-61 after Diouf dropped an easy two. UE answered back with a basket of their own.

Cruz-Dumont drained back-to-back treys to equalize the match, 69-69.

But Malick, who was fouled late in the fourth, sunk two freebies for a 71-69 UP lead.

CJ Cansino flushed a floater extending the lead to 4, but Cruz-Dumont shot another triple to reduce the lead to one point, 73-72.

JD Cagulangan and Francis Lopez connected for an alley-oop with around 40 seconds left.

UE needed a three to even the match, but they could not capitalize on their last possession as Rey Remogat air-balled a three-pointer attempt.

It was a bounce-back win for the Fighting Maroons after they lost to De La Salle University on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Red Warriors could not build on a thrilling win over Far Eastern University and fell to 4-7.

Remogat, coming off a career-best 34-point effort against the Tamaraws, had 12 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals.

The Fighting Maroons now seek the twice-to-beat advantage, while the Red Warriors -- despite the loss -- are still on hunt for a Final Four finish.

The Scores:

UP (79) – Diouf 19, Cansino 17, Cagulangan 9, Lopez 8, Abadiano 8, Alarcon 4, Torres 3, Pablo 3, Felicilda 2, Torculas 2, Belmonte 2, Alter 2, Fortea 0.

UE (72) – Cruz-Dumont 19, Momowei 14, Remogat 12, Sawat 11, Maglupay 4, Galang 4, Tulabut 2, Lingolingo 2, Cabero 2, Gilbuena 2.

Quarterscores: 17-21, 43-38, 60-55, 79-72