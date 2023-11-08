UAAP: Ateneo keeps Final 4 bid alive after ousting UST

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles' hopes for a Final Four spot are still alive after thrashing the UST Growling Tigers, 67-59, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Blue Eagles moved to 5-6, snapping their three-game losing skid, while Growling Tigers continue to hug the bottom of the standings at 1-10 in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Starring in the victory was Kai Ballungay who had a double-double performance with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Chris Koon contributed 12 markers.

The match saw the Tab Baldwin-led squad pulling away to capture an easy one after two frames, but the Growling Tigers had other things in mind. They fought back and had a 14-4 third quarter run that closed the gap to 47-43.

The blue shirts established a 10-0 run of their own, starting from a Chris Koon three which halted the yellow shirts' scoring spree, etching a 7-point lead to close the third. Francis Nieto chipped in a trey to open the final quarter.

Kenjie Duremdes filled in hopes for the Growling Tigers, who were scoreless in a couple of minutes in the fourth, after sinking in an and-one at around 7 minutes.

Nic Cabanero later on added two, finishing through a strong drive in the paint.

Raffy Celis sank a dipsy-do layup to extend the lead to 8, 61-53, but Migs Pangilinan drained a triple to close the gap to 61-56.

Koon widened the gap to ten later on with a little over one minute remaining, 66-56.

Cabanero later on gambled on a deep three, but missed as Growling Tigers fall to Ateneo at the buzzer.

UST will again miss the Final Four this season, repeating the same result in the past two years.

The Scores:

Ateneo (67) – Ballungay 15, Koon 12, Brown 10, Amos 8, Celis 8, Obasa 7, Nieto 3, Quitevis 2, Chiu 2, Credo 0, Lazaro 0, Espinosa 0, Gomez 0.

UST (59) – Cabañero 16, Pangilinan 13, Duremdes 9, Manalang 6, Magdangal 5, Laure 4, Llemit 3, Manaytay 2, Calum 1, Crisostomo 0, Moore 0, Gesalem 0, Lazarte 0.

Quarterscores: 22-12, 43-29, 50-43, 67-59