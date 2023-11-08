Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The College of St. Benilde Blazers are within striking distance of not only getting a Final 4 spot, but also grabbing a twice-to-beat incentive.

Currently sitting at the 3rd spot of the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament after their latest victory against rivals JRU Heavy Bombers, the Charles Tiu-mentored squad is slowly but surely rediscovering their deadly form that allowed them to reach the finals last year.

And leading this charge is no other than their reigning MVP Will Gozum who has finally broken out of his struggles from the first round.

“He was great. I think, by far, his best game of the season,” Tiu said of his 6-foot-4 do-it-all big man who finished with a season-high of 27 points alongside five rebounds and two rejections.

The former UP Fighting Maroon is only averaging 12.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this year, which is a bit lower than his MVP-winning Season 98 stats of 16.9 markers, 9.8 boards, and 1.1 rejections.

Still, Tiu remains patient and keeps his trust in Gozum, saying that he is among the Taft-based squad’s most vital cogs as they hope to not only repeat, but move past getting a finals appearance.

“It’s huge,” he said on Gozum finally peaking for St. Benilde.

“I think I’ve said naman before, we’ll go as far as Will takes us.“

“I know teams are finding ways to slow down Migs Oczon, Robi Naybe, and Miggy Corteza, but Will is the MVP, right? He’s finding his groove and I hope mag tuloy-tuloy yon.“

Tiu, however, is still seeking improvement from Gozum, especially on staying composed and actually staying on the floor because of his frequent foul troubles.

“He played well, except he got into foul trouble,” he said of Gozum who has been averaging a team-high of 2.67 fouls per contest. “But again, I can’t complain. Without him, we wouldn’t win this game for sure.”