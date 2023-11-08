Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- Louie Ramirez delivered a career-best performance, scoring 38 points to lead Kinto Tyres-Perpetual to a five-set victory, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 24-22, over Iloilo D’Navigators in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference on Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

The reigning NCAA MVP’s point total came from 35 attacks, two aces, and one block while also tallying 26 excellent receptions.

Ramirez's efforts helped Perpetual secure second place in Pool A with a 2-1 record.

“Sa totoo lang, binigay niya lahat syempre. Pero sinabihan ko siya na nakarating ka na ng Japan, MVP ka ng NCAA, you have all the awards so dapat ipakita mo ngayon dito na walang pagod pagod sa game,” said Altas head coach Sammy Acaylar.

Perpetual overcame a four-point deficit in the final frame and took a 14-13 advantage after Ramirez hammered one in from a combination play but the D’Navigators fought back and traded hits until they eventually reached a 22-21 lead over the Altas.

The reigning NCAA MVP took over anew, scoring down the line before unleashing a powerful backrow attack to put Perpetual at match point, 23-22. Iloilo could not comeback from there as Jefferson Marapoc roofed Madz Gampong to clinch the hard-fought win.

Deanne De Pedro led Iloilo with 17 points, while Kyle Villamor added 16 points.