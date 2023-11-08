Spikers’ Turf: Cignal goes 3-0, VNS escapes PCU

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers continued their winning ways in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference after sweeping the Philippine Coast Guard, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The HD Spikers hiked up its perfect record to 3-0 after concluding the game in just an hour and 17 minutes, pulling ahead of the 2-0 Adamson-Davies Paints and claiming the top spot in Pool C with a 3-0 record.

“They performed very well. In our past three games here in the Spikers’ Turf, we've consistently had strong lineups for the first and second sets, and then in the third set, we've used the second unit, which made us a bit shaky in the first three games," said Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor.

Vince Abrot led Cignal with 10 points, all from attacks, while Peter Torres contributed seven points, including two kill blocks. Jau Umandal and Alfred Valbuena each added six markers in the victory.

On the other hand, Aidam Adam and Rudy Gatdula scored eight points apiece for Coast Guard, which fell to a 0-3 record, tying with Santa Rosa at the bottom of the group.

Meanwhile, VNS Griffins avoided a major collapse against SASKIN-Philippine Christian University Dasmarinas, 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10 to secure its first victory in the league.

The Griffins forced a three-way tie with Philippine Air Force and MKA-San Beda for the third spot, all with identical 1-1 records in Pool B.

“Actually, we tried playing some of our younger players in the third set, and we encountered some issues because we were testing our system and how it functions. We expect it to work with anyone we put in," said VNS head coach Ralph Ocampo.

The Griffins started the fifth set with a strong 7-1 lead, with Pemmy Bagalay leading the charge but PCU managed to close within four points.

Lorence Cruz and Bagalay would then take matters into their own hands to finish the match.

Barbie San Andres led VNS with 19 points, all from attacks, and contributed eight excellent digs. Bagalay and Jayvee Sumagaysay each added 14 points in the 2-hour and 5-minute contest.

On the other hand, Reynald Honra led PCU-D with 19 points, including 15 attacks and four blocks, along with nine excellent digs. Carlo Agatep had 15 points, comprising 12 attacks and three blocks in the loss that left the Dolphins at 0-3.