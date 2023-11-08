MANILA – Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is finally back on the sidelines of the Blue Eagles on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum after missing a crucial match against National University in UAAP Season 86 men's basketball.

Baldwin missed action on Saturday when his squad absorbed a 61-65 loss to NU which extended their woes to three, their worst output in a decade.

Assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga, who stepped in for him, said that the head maestro was sick at the time.

The Blue Eagles finally stopped the bleeding but eliminated UST Growling Tigers in the process, 67-59.

"We did a good job on Nic [Cabanero]... to hold him down to 16 (points) on 33 percent shooting is pretty good job," Baldwin said, emphasizing the Ateneo's game plan to ramp up the Blue Eagles' defense.

"Sean [Quitevis], Chriss [Koon]... did a good job, and [the rest of] the team. We had some breakdowns and gave them some opportunities they shouldn't get, but generally speaking, I think the essence of our defense is pretty good," he added, referring to the yellow shirts' third-quarter run which closed the gap to at least four.

Baldwin also praised Raffy Celis' output in offensive rebounds, who had nine in 16 minutes of action including two defensive rebounds for a total of 11, on top of 8 points.

Kai Ballungay also shone in the victory, stuffing the stat sheet with a double-double performance with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

"The saving grace was really our offensive rebounding. Raffy [Celis] got a chance to get out there and he gave us nine offensive rebounds which is pretty extraordinary," Baldwin said.

UST (1-10) will miss the Final Four in three consecutive seasons, while Ateneo (5-6) will keep pushing for a Final Four finish.