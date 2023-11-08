Perpetual Help dominates, leads NCAA chess

MANILA -- University of Perpetual Help turned back San Beda, 2.5-1.5, over the weekend to continue to lead the way in NCAA Season 99 chess held at Letran’s Muralla campus in Intramuros, Manila.

Genesis Borromeo and Carl Zirex Sato provided the victories on boards 1 and 3, respectively, while Ronald Canino drew with Leonel Escote on the second board that kept the Altas at the helm with 13 points after four rounds.

Adrian de Leon secured the Red Lions' lone win on Board 4.

The Las Pinas-based chessers were a juggernaut in the first three rounds with emphatic wins over San Sebastian, 4-0, Arellano U, 3-1, and College of St. Benilde, 3.5-.5.

Perpetual Help is 1.5 points ahead of closest pursuer San Beda with 11.5 points and two over defending champion Lyceum of the Philippines U.

Other fourth round results saw San Sebastian edging Mapua, 2.5-1.5, Jose Rizal U downing Letran, 3-1, LPU trouncing Emilio Aguinaldo College, 2.5-1.5, and AU surviving CSB, 2.5-1.5.

Perpetual Help is also dominant in the high school division, after a 3.5-.5 thrashing of San Beda on triumphs by Kienlan Temple, Cedric Daniel Macato and Nesley Jovan Magbanua on boards one, two and four with only Khent Lourence Canas the only one who was held to a drew on third board.