PBA: Blackwater banks on strong start to stun Converge

Blackwater's Chris Ortiz goes for a breakaway dunk against Converge in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena, November 8, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Blackwater unloaded a massive start before completing a stunning 103-84 blowout of Converge in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Import Chris Ortiz scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half to engineer the Elite's aggressive start against the FiberXers.

He also got plenty of help from the trio of Mike Ayonayon, Jayvee Casio and Rey Suerte.

Ayonayon came off the bench, connecting three times from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. Casio and Suerte added 15 and 12, respectively, to give coach Jeffrey Cariaso a favorable debut for Blackwater.

From a 17-pt lead, Blackwater went on a 9-0 surge to widen the gap to 70-44 following Russel Escoto’s jumper with 6:39 to go in the third.

Converge managed to trim the deficit to 10 going to the payoff period but the Elite unloaded another 9-2 run capped by Troy Rosario's barreling layup to jack the lead back to 24 points, 86-62.

The FiberXers, led by Tom Vodanovich, could not recover after that.