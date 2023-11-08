Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso. PBA Images

MANILA -- Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso was all business while leading the Bossing to a 19-point romp over his former team Converge on Wednesday night.

“It always felt good just to win,” said Cariaso after their 103-84 rout, which ended Blackwater's nine-game slump dating from last season's PBA Governors Cup.

Cariaso coached the FiberXers in 2022 until he was let go by the team management after one conference.

But the retired PBA player assured it was not his motivation when the Bossing dismantled Converge in their first game of the Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena.

“It’s nothing personal kung sinong kalaban. Tonight it was Converge and we were blessed with the victory,” he said following his first official game with the Bossing.

The Bossing banked on an aggressive start against the FiberXers, building a double digit lead in the first half before tearing the game wide in the next two quarters for a 26-point advantage.

Tom Vodanovich and the rest of the FiberXers played catch up in the fourth quarter, but could not come any closer than 16.

The victory was a morale booster for both Cariaso and the Elite.

But he said they are just beginning.

“There’s still lots of hardwork to be done at this stage. I think there’s still there’s potential we haven’t reached yet,” he said.

"Right now we had a good first step. And now we have a second step against a very tough Meralco team on Saturday."