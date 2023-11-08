NCAA: Clint Escamis lifts league-leading Mapua over EAC

MANILA — Mapua University showed why they are among, if not, the top contender to win it all this year.

This, after the Cardinals showed composure in a gutsy win against Emilio Aguinaldo College, 83-77, at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Leading MVP candidate Clint Escamis balled out and hit timely shots yet again, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block to spearhead the Intramuros-based squad’s attack as they improved to 11-3.

Warren Bonifacio, who saw limited minutes due to foul trouble, still delivered and finished with 14 markers, three boards, and two rejections, while JC Recto, who held the fort for the former, tallied a 12-point, 10-rebound game.

Trailing by 18, 70-52, with still over seven minutes left in the game, the Generals went on a 21-5 barrage to cut Mapua’s lead to two, 75-73, capped by an and-one by JP Maguliano at the 1:35 mark

But the Cardinals answered with a deuce by Jopet Soriano and a booming triple from Escamis with only 35 ticks left in the contest.

Mapua went on to hit their charities throughout the rest of the game, and it was enough as they finally fended off EAC and now hold the number one spot in the rankings.

EAC, whose Final Four hopes took a hit as they fell to 7-7, was led by Maguliano’s game-high 29 points while also grabbing 10 boards and an assist.

Kyle Ochavo and Nat Coesjo also finished in double-digits for the Generals with 15 and 14, respectively.

The scores:

Mapua 83- Escamis 17, Bonifacio 14, Recto 12, Asuncion 9, Dalisay 8, Hernandez 6, Cuenco 5, Rosillo 5, Soriano 5, Igliane 2, Bancale 0

EAC 77- Maguliano 29, Ochavo 15, Cosejo 14, Robin 9, Gurtiza 6, Tolentino 2, Angeles 2, Quinal 0, Luciano 0, Ednilag 0, Balowa 0, Loristo 0, Unpad 0, Cosa 0, Bacud 0

Quarterscores: 27-16; 44-35; 62-49; 83-77