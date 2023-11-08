Larry Muyang in action for Phoenix Super LPG during the PBA On Tour. PBA Images.

MANILA — The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are looking to finally rise from the ashes.

The Jamike Jarin-mentored squad only won 13 out of their 36 games last season, with their best showing coming as a quarterfinals finish. But for Phoenix big man Larry Muyang, they are now ready to move past that abysmal showing.

“Kami ngayon, mas pinaghandaan namin. Halos bata na kami ngayon eh. Tumatakbo na kami, makikipagsabayan kami,” he said while in attendance at an NCAA game on Wednesday.

The Fuel Masters are bringing in four rookies this year after they signed the quartet last month, and for the former Letran star, their collegiate and amateur pedigree will play a huge role in their 2023 Commissioner’s Cup campaign.

“Sa kanila, ayos naman sila. Kita naman nung college, ang gagaling nila,” Muyang said.

“Alam ko naman na yung galing nila from college maa-apply nila dito sa PBA. [Baka] mas hihigitan pa.”

As for their import, former Los Angeles Lakers big man Jonathan Williams, Muyang revealed that what he brings to the squad aside from his NBA pedigree is a no-nonsense approach that the young squad will be needing.

“Magaling. Sobrang seryoso niya. On and off the court, seryoso sobra,” said Muyang.

“Makakatulong ‘yon. Yung tipong, ano siya kasi eh, kung ii-score siya, ii-score siya. Kung mamamasa siya, mamamasa siya. Ganon yung tingin namin sa kanya.”

For his part, Muyang shared that has trimmed down extra weight and is now in one of the better shapes of his young career.

“Kailangan kasi eh. Hindi na college ‘to,” said the former NCAA Rookie of the Year.

The 6-foot-5 Kapampangan added that this was also a part of him bringing in an all-business mindset as he enters his third year as a pro.

“Trabaho na ‘to. Kung hindi mo aalagaan yung sarili mo, parang wala, hanggang dun ka lang,” he said.



Still, he remains patient with goals, saying that while he really wants to win a PBA championship, he understands that Phoenix must trust the process and take it one game at a time.

“Lahat naman hangad makapag champion sa PBA. ‘Yun naman ang goal, pero proseso naman ‘yon eh. Darating at darating naman ‘yon.”

Phoenix Super LPG opens its Commissioner's Cup campaign on Friday, November 10 against the NLEX Road Warriors at the Araneta Coliseum.