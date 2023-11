Watch more News on iWantTFC

The De La Salle Green Archers are the hottest team in the UAAP right now, having won five straight games in the Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

The Green Archers cruised past Adamson University, 69-57, after a balanced attack from their players on Wednesday, November 8. The win also propelled them to the Final 4.

Big man Michael Phillips, meanwhile, has one prayer for the squad as they enter semifinals.