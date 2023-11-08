Meralco import Suleiman Braimoh goes for a layup against Rain or Shine in the 2023 PBA Commissioners' Cup, November 8, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Meralco needed to grind it out in the final minutes to fend off a tough fighting Rain or Shine, 107-102, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

The Bolts managed to overcome a surging Elasto Painters side, which mounted run after run in the second half in an attempt to turn things around.



“You can see it’s a hard match up for us. Their pace is so hard, it was gut check time for us throughout the game,” said Meralco coach Luigi Trillo.

Import Suleiman Braimoh had 34 points and 14 rebounds for Meralco, which also got 20 markers from Chris Newsome and 16 points from

Allein Maliksi.

Rain or Shine was able to engage Meralco to a close battle during the onset of the game.

But the Bolts Meralco uncorked an 11-0 run highlighted by Suleiman Braimoh’s back-to-back baskets for a 37-27 lead.

A jumper by Dajuan Summers followed by Jonard Clarito’s trey cut the gap to 39-35 for the Elasto Painters early in the second quarter. However, Meralco went on to take a 65-50 halftime advantage.

Rain or Shine again got close, 64-59, following Keith Datu's hook shot and Summer's three-point play. Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge then responded to create a 10-point separation for Meralco.

In the payoff period, the Elasto Painters got the closest when Santi Santillan drilled a clutch three that pulled Rain or Shine to within 97-95 with 3:17 remaining.

Newsome and Maliksi pushed the Bolts ahead but Andrei Caracut connected from beyond the arc to bring ROS closer again, 105-102, with 28 seconds to go.

But Maliksi applied the stopper with a couple of free throw shots to give the Bolts their first win in the tourney.

Rain or Shine had 27 points from Summers, but he failed to deliver during crunch time.

But Trillo said ROS is bound to become a stronger team.

“Make no mistake, expect them to be a tougher team as the season progresses,” he said.

The Scores:

MERALCO 107 – Braimoh 34, Newsome 20, Maliksi 16, Hodge 10, Dario 8, Almazan 6, Torres 5, Caram 3, Quinto 3, Black 2, Pasaol 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0

RAIN OR SHINE 102 – Summers 27, Santillan 16, Datu 16, Caracut 15, Clarito 13, Nambatac 7, Mamauyac 4, Belga 2, Norwood 1, Demusis 1, Asistio 0 , Belo 0

QUARTERS: 39-30, 63-50, 77-70, 107-102