Juan Gomez de Liaño, Jeremy Lin to cross paths in EASL

Former Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin and former UP guard Juan Gomez de Liano. PBA Images and John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA — Juan Gomez de Liaño and former NBA standout Jeremy Lin will cross paths in the East Asia Super League.

Gomez de Liaño and the Seoul SK Knights will clash with Lin and the New Taipei Kings on Wednesday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan. Tip-off is at 19:00 local time.

New Taipei of the P. LEAGUE+ is headed by Jeremy and his younger brother Joseph, and the former New York Knicks star said that he is focused on winning not only in their mother league but also in the EASL.

“The goals of the new season are to win the P. LEAGUE+ and the East Asia Super League. EASL is a special opportunity to compete with different leagues, there are a lot of great players out there and we look forward to playing against them.”

Meanwhile, the 1-1 Knights of the Korean Basketball League are looking to spoil the debut of the hometown squad in this year’s EASL as the former UP Fighting Maroon will be working alongside ace guard Kim Sun-Hyung, one of Korea’s top players today.

Seoul SK’s even record both came against a win and defeat against fellow B.League squad, Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

The game can be watched through the U-NEXT in Japan, SPOTV in Korea and Southeast Asia, Cignal TV in the Philippines, Videoland in Chinese Taipei, Zhibo8 and other platforms in China, FIBA’s Courtside 1891 and EASL’s Facebook channel.

The EASL 2023-24 Season features 24 home and away group stage games from October 2023 through to February 2024. The EASL Final Four in March 2024 will see the top four teams in the group stage compete over four games for the title of East Asian champion.