Blackwater import Chris Ortiz in action against the Converge FiberXers in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena, November 8, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso said the performance of import Chris Ortiz against Converge on Wednesday was nothing short of impressive.

The import, who was with the Puerto Rican team that played in Manila during the recent FIBA World Cup, dished out 21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks for the Bossing's 103-84 beatdown of the FiberXers.

The coach said Ortiz has the versatility they needed this PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"I've always imagined Chris Ortiz playing the way he did tonight and what I mean is him being versatile. Me, personally, I've never had an import that's as versatile as he is where he can score from pretty much any place on the court," he said.



"So him being my first import to have that kind of skills... it gives us a variety of things we could do, so we're happy with his first-day performance."

Cariaso said they caught sight of Ortiz when he was with the Puerto Rican squad in the World Cup. Now, the 6-foot-8 reinforcement is deemed to get a bigger role with the Bossing.

"He's at the right age where he has experience," said Cariaso. "He can shoot from anywhere on the floor, and he has the versatility to defend well. Pero malayo pa tayo, we have a lot of work to do."

Blackwater returns to action on Saturday, November 11 against the Meralco Bolts at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.