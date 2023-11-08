Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The UP Fighting Maroons are committed to finishing the elimination round of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament on a high note.

This, despite injuries that have hampered the squad's campaign in the second round.

Sweeping their next three games – Far Eastern University, University of Sto. Tomas, and National University – is the goal now for UP, according to assistant coach Christian Luanzon, speaking for head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Talking about twice-to-beat, Luanzon said: "If we could get that advantage... maybe with a win or two, or better sweep, ang maganda kasi ngayon nasa kamay pa namin 'yung destiny namin eh. That's one thing Coach Gold would always emphasize... we always want to take control of the things within our hands."

"At this point, things are still within our hands. So hopefully, we could sweep the next three games, but then again 'yung practice muna tomorrow, that's what we are preparing for," he added.

The assistant coach added that Monteverde trusts his medical staff to manage players' injuries and come up with a conclusion that is both safe for the players and the outcome of the squad.

"Si Coach Gold, nagtitiwala siya both sa medical staff niya and sa mga players. And then he would come to a calculated decision," Luanzon said.

"So with that, this doesn't mean that you're one-hundred percent healthy, obviously nakita niyo kamay ni Malick, kulang na lang 'yung buong kamay, all fingers naka-tape," he added, referring to Malick Diouf's wrist injury. "But it's about them also fighting through this, mga injuries nila, and also mga ibang players."

Veterans Malick Diouf and JD Cagulangan returned to the court for the state university on Wednesday against University of the East.

They previously sat out their La Salle game due to injuries.

Diouf showed why he is the reigning MVP, stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points and 15 rebounds in their victory against University of the East.

“It’s good to be in the Final Four first. But I think we haven’t achieved anything. We have to be ready, we have to prepare well and finish first the second round [before] thinking about the Final Four and [book] the twice to beat,” he said.

