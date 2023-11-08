Lito Adiwang during ONE Fight Night 16 on November 4, 2023 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Handout/ONE Championship.

After a pair of impressive performances following an 18-month layoff due to an ACL injury, Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang doubled-down on challenging No. 4-ranked strawweight MMA contender Gustavo “El Gladiador” Balart.

Adiwang ended his rivalry with Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade over the weekend to finally move past the man who he was injured against in the first place.

This comes a month after his comeback fight in September, where he slept Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds.

Showing that he’s just as good – if not better – than he was before his injury, Thunder Kid wants a shot at Cuban Olympic wrestler Gustavo Balart to climb the strawweight ladder.

“I’ve been eyeing a matchup with Balart since my last fight,” he said.

“Sure, a fight against Mansur [Malachiev] would be great, but both of them are great.“

Adiwang knows that the end game for him would be a rematch with ONE strawweight champion Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks. In fact, he’s already working on his wrestling.

Against Balart, he’ll find another top-notch wrestler. Given the Cuban’s stocky frame and powerful slams, Adiwang believes this is the perfect opportunity to test where he’s at when it comes to his wrestling.

“I think it would be a great preparation heading to a possible fight with Jarred Brooks,” Adiwang said.

“Balart is a very good wrestler, he’s got a great ground game, and I’ll definitely be challenged to work on my wrestling.”

As Adiwang believes he got himself a second lease on his career following a successful return to competition, he plans to go all the way this time.

“That’s the goal, get back into contention and challenge for the belt,” Adiwang said.

“This is my second version, so expect me to give my best in order to reach my goals and become a champion.”