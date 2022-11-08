MANILA, Philippines -- Judith Abil powered Quezon City to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 conquest of UB Batangas to remain unbeaten in the PNVF Champions League women's pool play, Monday at the Philsports Arena.

Taking the scoring mantle for the second straight game, Abil dropped five of her 12 points in the second set where the Lady Vikings were in full control.

Bern Flora contributed nine points, Sheeka Espinosa had three blocks for an eight-point effort, while Justine Dorog scored seven points for the Lady Vikings.

Later, Imus City made short work of ICC Caloocan, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 to join Quezon City on top of Pool A at 2-0.

Jorelle Singh fired three service aces to finish with 10 points, Julie Catindig also had 10 points while Monica Guibao added nine kills for the victors.

The Lady Vikings and the Imus spikers dispute the top ranking in their bracket on Wednesday.

In Pool B, CPS Antipolo City welcomed Casey Dongallo into the fold with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Bulacan to raise its record to 2-0.

The Lady Brahmans, who were led by Kylie Macatangay's 12 points, fell to 0-2. Gelah Marie Lopez logged 10 points for Caloocan, which also lost two in a row.

Action in the women's side of the tournament will take a break Tuesday.