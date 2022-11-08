New Choco Mucho coach Edjet Mabbayad. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Choco Mucho opened its post-Oliver Almadro era in triumphant fashion on Tuesday, sweeping past UAI-Army 26-24, 25-10, 25-17 in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

Just hours after announcing that Almadro had stepped down from his post as head coach, the Flying Titans made quick work of the winless Lady Troopers to improve their chances of advancing to the semifinal.

Keeping the Flying Titans on an even keel was Edjet Mabbayad, who was appointed as interim head coach in Almadro's stead. The game marked Mabbayad's return to a head coaching post since calling the charge for National University in 2014.

"Siyempre masaya naman. Masaya naman, and hopefully magtuloy-tuloy naman 'yung panalo, para mas masaya," said Mabbayad of the result produced by his players in his first game in charge.

Mabbayad admits that the Choco Mucho players were down after Almadro announced his resignation on Monday, but they were able to maintain their focus on the game against the Lady Troopers.

"Of course, siyempre mabigat talaga. Maramramdaman talaga namin 'yun, and hindi naman namin kailangang alisin sa kanila 'yun," the coach said of the atmosphere in Choco Mucho practice.

"So, hinayaan lang namin, and then 'yun nga, sinabi namin sa kanila, pag-gising bukas, okay na 'yan, ibang usapan na 'yan, tapos na 'yung kahapon," he added.

The Flying Titans saved a set point in the opening frame to win in extended fashion, 26-24, and rode that momentum to take comfortable victories in the second and third period.

Mabbayad was proud of how Choco Mucho responded in the tight situation, and hopes that they can show that same composure in future games.

"Ipapalabas pa rin namin kung ano meron 'yung mga bata," said Mabbayad of their outlook for their remaining games -- both of which are must-win affairs for the Flying Titans.

"Papakita pa rin namin at paparamdam namin sa kanila 'yung tiwala namin sa kanila, na kaya nilang gawin 'yun. Kaya sila mismo, kailangan nila magtiwala sa sarili nila," he added.

Mabbayad, a former UAAP Most Valuable Player out of Far Eastern University, is currently serving as head coach on an interim basis. He said on Tuesday that he has yet to discuss with management as to his status after the season.

"As of now, naka-focus lang kami sa remaining games talaga," said Mabbayad.

Choco Mucho will return to action on November 17 against the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Related video: