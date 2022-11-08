PVL: F2, Choco Mucho look to boost semis hopes

Games today at the Araneta Coliseum:

2:30 p.m. – UAI-Army vs Choco Mucho

5:30 p.m. – Creamline vs F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) makes its maiden foray at the Araneta Coliseum with a pair of crucial matches in the Reinforced Conference, Tuesday.

F2 Logistics will seek to boost its semifinals bid against unbeaten Creamline at 5:30 p.m., while Choco Mucho takes on the winless UAI-Army at 2:30 p.m.

Creamline (5-0), along with Chery Tiggo (5-1), is already assured of a spot in the semifinals, leaving two more places available in a wide open race.

The Flying Titans (2-3) are hoping to get back on track against the Lady Troopers, who have yet to win in five tries in the conference.

The Cargo Movers, meanwhile, are anticipating a tough affair against a Creamline team that is eager to secure a Grand Slam this season.