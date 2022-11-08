PVL denies PLDT protest, upholds result vs. Petro Gazz

PLDT coach George Pascua awaits the result of their challenge against Petro Gazz. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Tuesday confirmed that it has denied the protest filed by PLDT, over their controversial four-set defeat to Petro Gazz over the weekend.

The Gazz Angels won, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25, to improve to 3-1 in the PVL Reinforced Conference, but only after an extended fourth frame due to a challenge called by PLDT head coach George Pascua.

Pascua challenged a net violation by Petro Gazz in the middle of a crucial rally while they were leading, 24-23. This led to an extended review that lasted 40 minutes, before Pascua's challenge was ultimately denied. Petro Gazz was awarded the point, and they went on to win the set and secure the match.

The match result was automatically placed under protest after PLDT did not sign the scoresheet.

On Tuesday, the PVL confirmed that the High Speed Hitters' protest has been rebuffed, citing Article 17 of their Video Challenge System Regulations.

Under the rule, if the video image is not clear enough to make an accurate decision or if there is a computer break down, the challenge referee will communicate the situation to the first referee, and the decision of the referee remains valid and respected.

The result of the challenge or video review is final and non-appealable.

The league communicated their response to PLDT on Sunday night. With the result of the match upheld, PLDT's record remains at 1-4, dimming their chances of advancing to the semifinals.