PVL: Choco Mucho gives coach Mabbayad a winning start

Choco Mucho was triumphant in Edjet Mabbayad's first game in charge. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Choco Mucho gave interim head coach Edjet Mabbayad a winning welcome in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Flying Titans rode a come-from-behind win in the opening set to sweep UAI-Army, 26-24, 25-10, 25-17, to snap a two-game losing streak and fuel their semi finals hopes in the conference.

It was a triumphant return for Mabbayad, who has been appointed as Choco Mucho's head coach after Oliver Almadro stepped down on Monday. The Flying Titans improved to 3-3 with two games left in their schedule.

The Lady Troopers, who are already out of the running for a semifinals spot, dropped to 0-6 in the tournament.

"Siyempre malaking bagay 'to para bumalik ang kumpiyansa ng mga bata. Medyo hindi maganda ang nangyari sa amin the past few days, so sobrang laking bagay," said Mabbayad of their victory. "Pinag-focus lang namin sa game ngayon. Ni-remind laang namin na kung gusto niyo manalo, mag-enjoy kayo at maglaro ng maayos."

Odina Aliyeva led the way for Choco Mucho with 20 points on 17 kills, two blocks and an ace, while Kat Tolentino provided 14 points on 11 kills and two aces. The Flying Titans had a 44-36 advantage on attacks and also got 23 free points off Army's errors.

Choco Mucho was down a set point in the opener, 24-23, after Army successfully challenged a call on Jeanette Villareal's attack. Video review showed that her hit came off the Choco Mucho blockers.

But the Flying Titans responded with three straight kills from Tolentino, Aliyeva and Desiree Cheng to steal the win. It was all Choco Mucho from there, as the Lady Troopers produced just 10 points in the second set and then couldn't sustain a solid start in the third.

Royse Tubino led Army with 13 points on 12 kills, but no other Lady Trooper reached double-digits. Their reinforcement, Laura Condotta, had nine points, all on kills.

The Flying Titans got the job done even without team captain Bea de Leon, who tweaked her back during warm-ups and was kept out of the game.

Choco Mucho will try to further enhance their semifinals bid against Creamline on November 17.