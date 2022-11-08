PH eyes competing in 2024 World Kendo Championship

Sparring during a mock exam in preparation for the shinsa. Handout photo

MANILA - The United Kendo Federation of the Philippines (UKFP) is looking forward to the successful staging of its official promotional exams this weekend which will be its first since being sanctioned by International Kendo Federation.

UKFP president Kristopher Inting said this will pave the way for other national events such as the resumption of the Philippine National Kendo Tournament which can lead to the formation of a kendo national team that will compete in the 2024 World Kendo Championship.

"We've been doing the Philippine national kendo tournament in the previous years. But of course COVID stopped it for a while. Hopefully, next year, we can resume the tournament," said Inting in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

"Hopefully we can scout for the national team so that we can compete in the World Kendo Championship in 2024," he added.

Kendo is a Japanese martial art on sword fighting that uses bamboo swords (shinai) as well as protective armor (bōgu). Kendoka spar with one another with bamboo swords and protective clothing.

For this weekend's event, the UKFP will be focusing on "shinsa", which is the official grading of practicing kendokas in the Philippines.

More than 100 aspirants are expected to participate in the event where 77 will be aiming to earn kyu ranks, which is equivalent to colored belts in other martial arts. Twenty-eight others will be gunning to earn dan ranks, equivalent to black belt degrees in other martial arts.

The grading will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Upper Deck Sports Center in Pasig City, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's very important for us because it going to be our first official grading in the country," said Inting. "Before, we have to go outside the country to get official grade. We used to go to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia or Thailand just to grade."

"You have to add the cost of having to travel plus the exam itself and the logistics. It was difficult to get official grades. Now that we can hold locally, we hope that it will allow more Filipino kendokas to get access and help the spread of kendo throughout the country."

Inting said kendo was first practiced in the Philippines back in the 1990s when Japanese expats brought it to local shores. An official club was established in 1996 and it later grew to 9 kendo clubs throughout the Philippines.

The kendo official said it is an art where Filipinos can excel as it does not rely purely on physical attributes.

"Kendo has no intrinsic advantage for physiques in kendo. A tall kendoka, they will have advantages but also their weaknesses, same with short kendokas. It doesn't matter what your physique is. It's more like how well trained your body and mind are," said Inting.

"In kendo, there's a lot mental aspect also. Not only fighting physically but mental. You try to psyche them out, figure what their next move is so you can exploit it. Given enough training, Filipinos can excel in the art."

