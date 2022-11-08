NCAA: EAC downs Perpetual Help for second win

MANILA, Philippines -- Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) won for only the second time in NCAA Season 98 after holding on for a 59-53 triumph against University of Perpetual Help, Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Art Cosa had 14 points, while JC Luciano tallied 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals to lift the Generals to a 2-13 win-loss record in the seniors basketball tournament.

Despite the win, the Generals are already eliminated from Final 4 contention.

The Altas were behind by just two points, 55-53, with still 48.5 seconds left after Cedrick Abis' split at the line. Perpetual Help retained the possession and had an opportunity to tie the game, but they were flustered by the EAC defense.

Perpetual Help wound up committing a shot-clock violation with 31.4 seconds left, and EAC's Joshua Tolentino drilled the dagger jumper with 18.8 seconds left to give his team a four-point spread, 57-53.

The Altas dropped to 5-9 in the season.

Rey Barcuma had 12 points while Mark Omega had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in a losing effort for the Altas.

