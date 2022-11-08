NBA: Steph Curry saves Warriors against Sacramento

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) cheers on teammates, forward Draymond Green (L) and guard Jordan Poole (R) after a scoring play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 18 October 2022. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.



LOS ANGELES — Golden State ended their five-game losing streak but only after a brilliant fourth-quarter performance from Stephen Curry against Sacramento.

Curry scored 17 of his 47 points in the final frame as the Warriors outscored the Kings 37-25 to sneak a 116-113 win.

"Whatever it takes to get a win at this point," Curry said.

"There was a sense of desperation coming off that road trip struggling like we did... we still can show that championship kind of grit and competitiveness to pull out a game like that.

"We know how to do it -- I just needed to light the fire a little bit."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid drained a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line in a 33-point display as the 76ers outgunned the Phoenix Suns 100-88.

Embiid's shooting accuracy was backed with a red-hot contribution off the bench from Georges Niang, who sank seven three-pointers in a 21-point contribution. Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers.

Devin Booker led the Phoenix scoring with 28 points, while veteran playmaker Chris Paul hobbled off with a sore right heel. The Suns said Paul was removed from the game as a precaution.

Embiid was satisfied with his free throw accuracy as he returned after a three-game absence due to illness.

"If they're going to keep fouling me I have to make my free throws," Embiid said.

He said the Sixers (5-6) would overcome the injury absence of James Harden in daunting upcoming games against Atlanta and Milwaukee.

"We're going to miss him but it's next man up," Embiid said. "I've got to dominate offensively and defensively like tonight."

In Memphis, Jayson Tatum's 39-point display carried the Boston Celtics to a 109-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant scored 30 points for Memphis, including five three-pointers, but Tatum's dynamic performance sealed a battling win for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points for Boston, with Al Horford and Marcus Smart scoring 15 apiece.

In Miami, Josh Hart drained a three-pointer on the buzzer as the Portland Trail Blazers snatched a 110-107 win against the Heat.

Miami looked to have done enough to force overtime after Max Strus's three-pointer with 6.2 seconds remaining tied it up.

But Damian Lillard launched one last drive up the court and found Hart, who unleashed his winning bucket as time expired.

Anfernee Simons led Portland's scorers with 25 points, while Jerami Grant added 23 and Lillard 19. Hart finished with 12.

"It was a good play by Dame (Lillard), he made an unselfish pass and I was able to knock it down," Hart said afterwards.

"Dame's a hell of a person and a hell of a player -- he trusts everyone who's wearing a Blazers jersey."

In Dallas, Luka Doncic maintained his incredible scoring streak as the Mavericks edged past Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 96-94.

Doncic scored 36 points in the win -- his ninth straight 30-point game since the season started last month. Kevin Durant led the Nets scoring with 26 points.



© Agence France-Presse