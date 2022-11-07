NBA: Jordan Clarkson continues to shine as Jazz starter

Jordan Clarkson in action against the Lakers on November 4, 2022. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

The rebuilding Utah Jazz, led by Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, left the crypto.com arena in Los Angeles at 8-3 defeating the star-studded LA Lakers on Friday, 130-116.

They followed it up on Sunday by outlasting the LA Clippers, 110-102.

Against the Lakers, Clarkson survived foul trouble to pick up 20 points against his former team. The much-improved Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 27.

Clarkson, meanwhile led the Jazz on Sunday against the Clippers with 23 points, including six 3-pointers.

He had not been a regular starter since the beginning of his third NBA season, but this year, the part-time Gilas Pilipinas player has started all of the Jazz’ 11 games this season.

He is already seeing career highs in his assists and rebounds while averaging 17 points per game.

"Jordan has been great, all year, and it started in training camp. We had some discussions potentially starting, and that would be a different role for him. But I thought in beginning around him and watching him play, and being around the game, it was very apparent he has a lot more to him than just scoring, his ability to score does draw attention from the other team so it wasn’t a hard conversation," said Will Hardy, Utah Jazz head coach.

While known for his scoring, Hardy was all praises for the 2021 6th Man of the Year’s versatility, who is now averaging over 5 assists per game.

"I really just ask him every night to take what the game gives him. He’s been awesome at just understanding at picking his spots and knowing when to attack and when to pass, and he can even still get better at it. But he has a really high understanding on how to play the game and he’s picked up our offensive concepts very quickly," the head coach said.

Despite the Jazz trading away a pair of All-Stars during the summer, Clarkson has embraced his new role and new teammates.

"I think it’s just a lot slower for me, and our play style, having the way we’re playing having Lauri and KO (Kelly Olynyk). Everybody is just spreading the floor and just multiple guys shooting the ball makes the game easy, and I’m just trying to make the right plays, make the right passes," he said.

The Jazz return to Utah on Monday for a rematch against the Lakers. They hit the road again for an Easter road trip later this week.