Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa at the sidelines. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University star Jerom Lastimosa was glad to see his teammates step up in his absence in their hard-earned victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) over the weekend.

A foot injury forced Lastimosa to miss their second round game against the Growling Tigers last Saturday, but the Soaring Falcons still came away with a 56-55 victory. Cedrick Manzano was the hero for Adamson, scoring the go-ahead three-point play with seven seconds left.

"Grabe," Lastimosa said of his response to the win, which kept them in the hunt for a Final 4 spot in UAAP Season 85. "Palagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na maglaro kayo para sa Adamson, at 'yung Adamson, hindi lang Lastimosa ang nandoon."

Lastimosa is leading Adamson in scoring with 17.0 points per game, to go along with 4.63 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

But he was diagnosed with a dislocated foot following an injury suffered against the University of the Philippines, and sat out the game against the Growling Tigers.

Also missing for Adamson was veteran forward Vince Magbuhos (knee).

That the Falcons came away with a much-needed win without two key players was a source of pride for their point guard.

"Lahat kami, nag-iiyakan kasi kita ko sa lahat ng players ng ginagawa nila 'yung best nila," said Lastimosa. "Kahit na tambak sila, 'di sila nag-give up. Great comeback talaga."

The Falcons trailed by 19 points before limiting UST to just five points in the final quarter to steal the win and improve to 4-5 in the men's basketball tournament.

Lastimosa was especially proud of their guards who have embraced the challenge to fill in the void that he left. The Falcons have yet to announce a timetable for his return.

"Kay Jed [Colonia], kay [Joaquin] Jaymalin at kay Ray Allen [Torres], parati ko silang gina-guide lalo na wala ako sa court," he said. "Parang sinasabi ko lang sa kanila na dapat may positive kayong maitulong sa team. Sobrang saya ko lang na sinunod nila ako na parang as kuya na nila."

Adamson will play De La Salle University when the UAAP returns from its FIBA break on November 17.

