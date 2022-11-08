MANILA — The House Committee on Youth and Sports Development on Tuesday approved bills seeking to institutionalize the conduct of the Philippine National Games once every two years.

Majority of the panel members who attended the hearing during the day voted to recommend the allocation of P200 million annually by the National Treasury to fund the staging of the Games.

The amount will cover expenses for logistics, equipment, rental of venues, incentives, and rewards for athletes.

The majority also voted to propose that local government units be authorized to appropriate at least 1 percent of their annual Internal Revenue Allotment or National Tax Allotment for the preparation and training of athletes.

"Considering the majority voted for P200 million and at least 1% allocation of the IRA, the committee recommends the same and the chair directs ComSec to include the said funding provision in the final version of the bill," committee chair Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III said.

The Department of Budget and Management, however, "discouraged" the earmarking of a specific amount in the bill.

"This is discouraged as it is inconsistent with the budget process. As a policy, funding of programs and projects should be subject to usual budgeting process and congressional authorization, which take into account the availability of resources, sustainability of budget support, and the annual budgetary framework and priorities of the government," DBM’s Nihal Abdulrauf told the panel.

Meantime, bills seeking to strengthen local sports programs to develop young athletes and to appropriate funds for youth sports programs also hurdled the committee.

House Bill 4376 (authored by Rep. Alfred Delos Santos), House Bill 2704 (authored by Reps. Yedda Romualdez and Jude Acidre), and House Bill 5190 (authored by Rep. Ernesto Dionisio Jr.) proposed that the Philippine Sports Commission allocate such financial support for the training fees, improvement of sports facilities, projects, and programs of youth sports clubs.

Rep. Richard Gomez, however, said PSC’s annual budget is limited and that local governments should also help provide funding for these initiatives.

Further, the committee approved two bills seeking to preserve indigenous games in the country.

House Bill 1651 (authored by Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas) and House Bill 4465 (authored by Rep. PM Vargas) propose that indigenous games be included as part of the curriculum in basic education, in the production of a documentary, and be demonstrated regularly in national events and appropriate school activities.

The measure, once enacted, will mandate the PSC, in coordination with the Philippine Olympic Committee and local government units, to conduct annual regional and national indigenous sports competitions.

Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain proposed to include a funding provision.

Finally, the committee approved resolutions commending Carlos Yulo for winning the gold medal in the men’s floor exercise at the 55th All-Japan Seniors Championships.

The resolutions were authored by Reps. Gus Tambunting, Margarita Nograles, Ivan Guintu, and Gomez.

