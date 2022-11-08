Football: UP, Ateneo take early lead in PFF Women's Cup

Ateneo put four goals past Stallion Laguna in their first game of the PFF Women's Cup. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) and the Ateneo de Manila University took full points in their first matches in the 2022 PFF Women's Cup, held over the weekend at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona.

The Fighting Maroons laid an early marker with an 8-0 thrashing of Azzuri SC on Saturday, with four players scoring braces.

National team pool member Alyssa Ube opened the scoring in the 17th minute, while Kamea Mangrobang and Andrea Montilla found the back of the net in the 23rd and 24th, respectively, to give UP full control.

Ube grabbed another goal in the 31st before Montilla sent UP to the break with a 5-0 lead. Mangrobang added another goal in the 49th before being subbed off two minutes after the hour mark.

Aurea Reaso came off the bench and scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to complete the rout for UP.

On Sunday, the Ateneo Blue Eagles grabbed a 4-1 triumph over Stallion Laguna FC, with Joyce Semacio firing a brace.

Semacio opened the scoring in the 36th before Saichiko Benjamin equalized four minutes from break. But the Blue Eagles dominated in the second half, pushing ahead after Abigail Corvera scored an own-goal.

Semacio added to her tally in the 72nd and Soleil Schroth completed the scoring four minutes from time.

Far Eastern University also took three points after a 2-nil victory over a Kaya FC squad that was missing its national team stars on Saturday.

Sandy Matunding gave the Lady Tamaraws an early lead in the eighth minute, and Marienell Cristobal sealed the win in the 81st.

Kaya was without Hali Long, Camille Rodriguez, and Inna Palacios, with all three reporting for national team duties in Chile.

Tuloy FC wrapped up the opening weekend of the Women's Cup by claiming a 2-1 win over the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

They overhauled a one-goal deficit after Nathalie Absalon gave UST a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute. Louraine Evangelista found the back of the net in the 61st and 66th to break the hearts of the Tigresses.

