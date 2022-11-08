Boxing: Ancajas excited to be fighting in PH again

Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas battles Argentina's Fernando Martinez in a junior bantamweight clash in Las Vegas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions/file



MANILA -- Former junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas looks forward to be fighting again in the Philippine when he makes his comeback in February next year.

Ancajas, who lost in his attempt to reclaim the IBF junior bantam strap from Fernando Martinez, is set to fight as a full bantamweight against a yet to be named opponent.

“Pagsisikapan ko ulit. Sa 118, maraming magandang laban,” Ancajas said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Ancajas relishes the chance to be fighting in front of a hometown crowd, something he has not done since 2016 when he he snatched the IBF 115-pound title from McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico in Taguig City.

“Isa 'yan sa nagpapa-excite sa akin,” he said.

His coach-manager Joven Jimenez said they look forward to bang it out against the best in the bantamweight class where options are plenty.

“Yung 118 (pounds) ang napili namin kasi mas maraming opportunities. And baka one or two fights lang, title fight na. 'Yan ang pangako ni Sir Sean (Gibbons of MP Promotions),” said Jimenez.

“Wala pang kalaban pero first week of February. MP Promotions pa rin. Siguro Mexicano and dito sa Pilipinas ang laban,” he added.

