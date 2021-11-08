Tennis: Ons Jabeur pulls out of WTA Finals

Ons Jabeur (TUN) hits a shot against Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

TUNIS -- Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, the first Arab tennis player to break into the world's top 10, said Sunday she was pulling out of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

She said she was opting to remain at home and focus on preparing for the next season.

"I am sorry to announce that I won't be able to go to Guadalajara as an alternate. I need more time to recover and prepare for next season," the 27-year-old said on Twitter.

"I am super proud of achieving my goal and my best ranking in the world: 7! Thank you for your support and see you next year!"

Jabeur, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist this year, lost to Spain's Paula Badosa in the Indian Wells semi-finals last month.

