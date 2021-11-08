Para-athletes to compete in online chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Over 150 para-athletes all over the country will compete in the Pilipinas Para Games (PPG) Online Chess Competition, organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The event starts on November 19.

"We are launching this project in our effort to continue efforts to address our need for a truly comprehensive grassroots sports development program for our para-athletes, and continuously harness their full potential," said PSC oversight commissioner for para-athletes Arnold Agustin.

Originally set for three regional legs, the online chess competition will now be held in one nationwide event.

There will be six categories: Visually Impaired B1 Completely Blind Men, Visually Impaired B1 Completely Blind Women, Visually Impaired B2 Partially Blind Men, Visually Impaired B2 Partially Blind Women, and Physically Impaired Men and Physically Impaired Women.

The PPG is also held in partnership with the Philippine Paralympic Committee and the Integrated Philippine Association of Optometrists on the classification of registered para-athletes.

Competition starts on November 19 via Zoom, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will conclude on November 21. Winners will receive medals, certificates of excellence and cash incentives.

To prepare the national para coaches and technical officials for this competition, a Para-Chess Online Technical Workshop was held starting on November 7.

GM Eugene Torre, GM Thomas Luther, GM Jayson Gonzales, IA/IO Casto Abundo, and IA/NM James Infiesto served as resource speakers.

"In a pandemic, we are focusing on chess as it appears to be one of the best solutions for our para-athletes to get themselves going again in sports," said Agustin.

Registered para-athletes can complete and send their requirements to pilipinasparagames@gmail.com and its official Facebook page. Official list of participants will be announced on November 12.