Delimondo's Bianca Lizares in action. Photo courtesy of BVR

MANILA, Philippines -- The Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club made a good first impression in its maiden campaign in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) in Santa Ana, Cagayan recently.

Delimondo's Bianca Lizares and MJ Ebro made it to the second leg quarterfinals, as the hard-fighting Negrense duo pushed Creamline 2's Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez to a deciding third set before falling short of pulling off a major upset.

The men's team of Eljhay Ronquillo and Deanne Neil de Pedro, on the other hand, was able to finish in the top four in the second leg.

"A few days have gone since Beach Volleyball Republic concluded its momentous comeback after an almost two-year hiatus. Taking part in such an event was not only challenging, but also extremely humbling," Lizares posted on her social media accounts.

"I feel so lucky to have been one of the very few players across the country to have had the chance to experience the BVR bubble. Not only did I get to see old friends from the beach volleyball community again, it was simply amazing to be back in the sand court and see everyone fight their hearts out," she added.

Lizares said she was blessed to once again play the sport she loves -- and represent her hometown as well.

"Obviously, this pandemic has given BVR countless obstacles to try and prevent the bubble from pushing through. But the burning passion and resilience of the people behind this event that ensured everything went right and everyone was safe is amazing to bear witness," said Lizares.

"The BVR bubble may be over, but the friendships built and the memories made will forever hold a special place in my heart. Here's to more beach volleyball action," she added.

Lizares previously played for the Sta. Lucia and Creamline beach volleyball teams before signing with the Delimondo-backed club.

She earned a third-place finish together with Jennifer Cosas in the 2019 Philippine Superliga, and placed second in the BVR on Tour Bantayan Island leg in 2018.

Ebro, who had a stint with Cignal HD beach volleyball team, became part of the highly-successful University of Santo Tomas program.

It was a dramatic run for Ronquillo and De Pedro in the men's side. After falling short of making it to the semifinals in the first leg, Ronquillo and De Pedro placed fourth in the second leg.

It was a gallant stand for Ronquillo, who bucked an injury during the knockout stage to help De Pedro claim a spot in the top four.