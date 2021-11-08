NBA: Kevin Durant guides red-hot Nets past Raptors

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES - Kevin Durant scored 31 points to post his 10th consecutive game of 20 or more points, as the Brooklyn Nets routed the host Toronto Raptors 116-103 on Sunday.

Durant finds Harden, right back to DURANT pic.twitter.com/8PdAtXJhWM — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 7, 2021

Durant also had seven rebounds and seven assists, as Brooklyn won their fifth straight game in front of a crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena.

"Our defense was there when we needed it to be," Durant said. "We got stops and made shots."

James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Patty Mills came off the bench to score 13 points in the win.

"When he's at that level, he makes us go," Griffin said of Harden. "We, as a team, can go to a different level."

Fred VanVleet had 21 points and eight assists for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row.

OG Anunoby added 16 points, Gary Trent had 14 and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, in his first game of the season after recovering from shoulder surgery, scored 15 points in 25 minutes of playing time.

gph/sw

