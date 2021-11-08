Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) celebrate as they beat the Utah Jazz at Amway Center. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Cole Anthony scored 24 of his season-high 33 points in the second half and Wendell Carter Jr. had a season-high 22 points to go along with 15 rebounds and six assists, helping the Orlando Magic past the Utah Jazz 107-100 for their first home win of the season.

Anthony hit two clutch jumpers inside of the final 90 seconds, and R.J. Hampton sank a 3-pointer with 21.5 seconds to go and the shot clock running down. Anthony made his only two free-throw attempts with 18.2 seconds left as Orlando ended a two-game losing streak.

Anthony (5-for-10) and Carter (4-for-7) combined for nine of Orlando's 12 3-pointers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Franz Wagner contributed 10 points for Orlando, which improved to 1-4 at home. Mo Bamba added nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Gary Harris and Hampton each scored eight points off the bench.

Utah put together an 11-0 run late in the third quarter for an 85-72 lead. But Orlando rallied to go ahead 92-91 when Anthony drove the floor for a dunk after a Utah turnover.

Rudy Gobert (four blocks) posted his eighth double-double of the season with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell battled foul trouble to total 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Utah dropped both games during a weekend back-to-back with Miami and Orlando.

Hassan Whiteside came off the bench to add 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Royce O'Neale added 14 points and seven rebounds for Utah, which finished 8-for-42 (19 percent) from 3-point range.

Bojan Bogdanovic also chipped in 13 points for the Jazz.

Utah rested Mike Conley (right knee injury maintenance) against the Magic, one day after the All-Star guard totaled 18 points and seven assists in a 118-115 loss to Miami. Rudy Gay (heel) and Elijah Hughes (non-COVID-related illness) were also sidelined against Orlando.

Despite missing 18 of its first 21 shots from beyond the arc, Utah managed to overcome a sluggish start and led 52-50 at halftime thanks to a 13-2 scoring edge at the free-throw line.