Kiefer Ravena put up 27 points and 10 assists in a loss to Chiba on Sunday. (c) B.LEAGUE

The results didn't go their way, but Kiefer Ravena was still proud of the Shiga Lakestars' performance against defending B.League champions Chiba Jets over the weekend.

Shiga lost 99-88 on Saturday and 89-83 on Sunday, each time falling short in the fourth quarter after keeping in step with Chiba for most of the game. Sunday's loss was especially painful as they were knotted at 68 after the third frame, only for the Jets to pull away at the start of the fourth.

"It was a tough game. Of course, we wanted to win. Until the end, I think we had a chance to win," said Ravena, who put together his best game of the 2021-22 season so far, with 27 points and 11 assists in a losing effort.

"That's the best chance that we could have, facing the defending champions. I'm very proud of my guys; everybody stepped up," he added.

The loss to Chiba on Sunday was Shiga's third straight, dropping them to 6-5, good for a share of fifth place in the West Division along with Nagoya and Shinshu.

But for Ravena, these string of losses will only serve them well as the season progresses. Before their back-to-back defeats to Chiba, Shiga also lost to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, a team that is currently tied for first in the East Division with an 8-3 slate.

"I think, for a very young team like what we have, in the long run it will really benefit us," he said.

"Shiga is a team on the rise, and that's what we want -- for other teams that we're going to face to respect us," Ravena explained. "Every time that they will play against Shiga, they will understand how hard it is for them to beat us."

Chiba forward Josh Duncan was complimentary of the Lakestars after their win on Sunday, saying: "It was tough… Our game plan was to hustle back on defense, try to stop their transition. They're really good at that."

The Lakestars will only have a brief break before they welcome Shimane to the Ukaru-chan Arena on Wednesday, where they hope to stop their skid.

Ravena anticipates another difficult game against a Shimane team that is also eyeing a playoff spot in the B.League. The visitors will bring a four-game winning streak to Shiga, including back-to-back wins over the Hiroshima Dragonflies this weekend.

"We have to get a good rest and keep our bodies and minds ready for another tough game against Shimane. It won't be easy, but then again, as long as we play with our system, we'll always have a chance to win," said Ravena.

