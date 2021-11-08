Kaya FC earned full points with a 2-0 win over the Azkals Development Team. Photo courtesy of the Philippines Football League.

Kaya FC-Iloilo's bid to regain the Copa Paulino Alcantara got off to a promising start after a 2-0 victory over the Azkals Development Team (ADT), Sunday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Kaya FC broke through in the second half with goals from Daizo Horikoshi and Simone Rota to take full points in the first game of the cup, surging to the top of Group B.

Kaya FC won the inaugural Copa Paulino Alcantara in 2018 before losing to United City FC (then Ceres Negros) in 2019. The Copa was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ADT staved off the Kaya FC attack in the first half but Horikoshi finally found the back of the net in the 54th minute when he converted a cross from Audie Menzi. It was Horikoshi's first goal for his club.

Rota doubled the lead in the 71st minute to ensure the victory for Kaya, before helping anchor their defense to prevent the ADT from scoring a consolation goal.

Kaya FC return to action on Wednesday against Mendiola FC 1991.

The ADT will play again on Saturday, also against Mendiola FC 1991.