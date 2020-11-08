Thirdy, NeoPhoenix fall to Shimane

San-En NeoPhoenix dropped its second game with Thirdy Ravena on its active roster, bowing to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-74, on Sunday afternoon at the Yonago Industrial Gymnasium.

Barely 24 hours after absorbing an 83-82 loss to the NeoPhoenix, Shimane rebounded as they held off a late charge from the visitors and improved to 6-6 in the season.

The NeoPhoenix, which welcomed Ravena on Saturday night, dropped to 2-10.

Ravena had another solid outing, putting up 12 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of action.

San-En trailed most of the way, however, and a 23-point fourth quarter was not enough for them to come back.

Serbia's Stevan Jelovac led San-En with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Ravena and the NeoPhoenix will try to recover on Wednesday, November 11, against Osaka Evessa.

