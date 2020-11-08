Six PH teams in the hunt for $100k prize in ONE Esports tourney

Six teams from the Philippines are among the contenders in the 2020 Mobile Legends Professional League Invitational (MPLI), a tournament organized by ONE Esports and Moonton, the developer of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Featuring the best teams from the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), the tournament will take place online across five countries in Southeast Asia.

Twenty teams were invited from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Singapore, with a top prize of $100,000 at stake.

Set to start on November 27, the tournament will span two action-packed weekends with the finals culminating on December 6.

The event will be broadcast to fans across the world via both the ONE Esports and Mobile Legends official streaming channels.

"I'm proud of how the ONE Esports and Moonton relationship has blossomed to now include this unique competition, which, for the first time, will enable the best teams from each of the four Mobile Legends Professional Leagues to compete in an online tournament," said Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports.

"I thank the Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia for supporting our mission to share and celebrate the stories of esports heroes who ignite the world with strength, hope, dreams, and inspiration. Without them, delivering this first-of-its-kind competition to the esports community would not be possible," he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Meanwhile, Moonton Esports Managing Director Lucas Mao said they are looking forward to "breaking another record and bringing MLBB esports into the international esports stage."

The participating teams are as follows:

Indonesia: Alter Ego, Aurafire, Bigetron, EVOS Legends, Geek Fam ID, Genlix Aerowolf, ONIC Esports, RRQ Hoshi

Malaysia: Orange Louvre Esports, Todak

Myanmar: Burmese Ghouls, Ronin Esports

Philippines: Aura PH, Blacklist International, Bren Esports, Execration, Omega PH Esports, ONIC PH

Singapore: EVOS SG, Resurgence

The tournament will be livestreamed in five different languages, including Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Burmese, English, and Filipino. Details regarding the livestream will be provided in due course via the organizers' social announcements and tournament website at oneesports.gg/MPLI.