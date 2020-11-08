PBA: Rain or Shine overwhelms Blackwater to end skid

Javee Mocon had a double-double in Rain or Shine's win over Blackwater Elite. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters got back on track on Sunday, barreling past Blackwater Elite, 82-71, for their fifth win in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Elasto Painters had lost three straight games heading into the contest, including a painful 70-62 setback to the Magnolia Hotshots on Saturday night. To make matters worse, they were playing without veteran guard James Yap and lost Rey Nambatac to an ankle sprain at the start of the second quarter.

Rain or Shine still pulled off the victory thanks to a huge third quarter wherein they outscored the Elite, 25-11, before big shots by Javee Mocon in the fourth helped them fend off Blackwater.

"The three-game losing streak started to compound our pressure," admitted ROS coach Caloy Garcia. "Sabi ko nga, ang nawala sa amin is 'yung enjoyment of the game."

"We just have to grind it out in these last three games," he added. "The players stepped up today… I think we just have to find ways to win."

Mocon finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, making all of his shots from inside the arc. Beau Belga contributed 14 points, and the ROS defense limited Blackwater to just 32% shooting from the field.

Rain or Shine settled for a 38-34 lead at the half, but ramped up their defensive intensity in the third frame.

Out of the break, they held Blackwater to just four field goals, while Belga, Gabe Norwood, and Ryan Arana helped the team build a bigger lead. An Arana layup pushed ROS ahead by 20 points, 57-37, with under five minutes to go in the third.

Roi Sumang did his best to spark Blackwater's comeback, but the Elasto Painters were ready as Mocon found his mark from inside the arc to nail key buckets that kept the Elite at bay.

The Elasto Painters improved to 5-4, boosting their playoff hopes.

Meanwhile, the Elite lost their sixth consecutive game to drop to 2-7. Along with NorthPort (1-7) and TerraFirma (1-7), they have been formally eliminated from playoff contention