PBA: 'Para sa mga haters 'to' -- Rain or Shine's Mocon breaks out of slump

Javee Mocon of Rain or Shine drives against the Blackwater defense. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine forward Javee Mocon hopes he has silenced his critics after a bounce-back performance in their crucial 82-71 victory over the Blackwater Elite on Sunday.

Mocon scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, while also grabbing 13 rebounds as the Elasto Painters ended a three-game skid in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. Now with a 5-4 record, they remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

For Mocon, it also marked the end of a personal slump as the sophomore forward had struggled in their last three games. He had scored a combined 13 points in their previous three assignments, while shooting just 13.7% from the field.

In a loss to the Magnolia Hotshots on Saturday, Mocon was just one-of-nine from the field for three points.

"Everybody needed to step up. And ako, I took the responsibility to step up para manalo sa game na 'to kasi this game is crucial eh," said Mocon, who further noted that he needed to do more after star guard Rey Nambatac went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

"This is for the people who supported me throughout those bad times, and especially para dito sa mga taong nagme-message sa akin ng mga nasty na messages kung bakit ganito, ganiyan," he added.

"So ayun, para sa mga haters 'to at sa mga taong sumu-support sa'kin."

Mocon admitted that his performances in the past three games were lacking, which he chalked up to bad starts. His coach, Caloy Garcia, observed that Mocon has been hesitant on offense even when he was wide open.

He showed no such hesitation against the Elite as he took 18 shots in the game. He missed all of his nine attempts from beyond the arc but was nine-of-nine from two-point range.

"I told him just keep it simple. Other teams, they're giving you this. We've even showed him clips," Garcia said of Mocon. "I think it's more of syempre alam naman natin na siya ang tinitingnan eh, siya ang binabantayan sa team namin."

"And it's common naman that we try to give everybody opportunities to score, but with Javee, I think the reason why he can't find his shot is just of hesitations," he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

While Mocon fired back at his critics with his game on Sunday, he also credited his coaches and teammates who told him to keep pushing despite his slump.

"Lagi sila, 'yung mga teammates ko, sabi nila, tira ka lang nang tira, mashu-shoot din yan," said Mocon. "So 'yun, fortunately naman nangyari today."