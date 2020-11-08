PBA: Magnolia stretches winning streak to five games after surviving NorthPort

Magnolia's Jackson Corpuz looks to control the rebound against NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Magnolia Hotshots avoided a late collapse and escaped with an 83-76 triumph over the NorthPort Batang Pier, Sunday at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Paul Lee, who scored 31 points in their win over Rain or Shine on Saturday, was limited to 14 points, but the Hotshots got double-digit production from Ian Sangalang (23 points), Jackson Corpuz (10 points), Rome dela Rosa (10 points), and rookie Aris Dionisio (10 points).

They have now won five consecutive games in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, hiking their record to 6-4 and putting themselves in good position to seal a spot in the quarterfinals.

It was not a completely comfortable win for Magnolia, however, as they nearly squandered a 20-point lead before holding on in the endgame.

"Third quarter going to the fourth, okay kami, then magre-relax eh. 'Yun ang tendency namin, so 'yung ang binabantayan talaga namin. Mahirap para sa mga players," admitted Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

"Buti na lang, kahit papaano, I have veterans. They know how to finish the game," he added.

The Batang Pier entered the game having already lost all pathways to a playoff spot, thanks to Rain or Shine's victory over Blackwater Elite in the first game of the quadruple header.

Yet they still put up a fight, and were down by just one point, 53-52, midway through the third period thanks to a Kelly Nabong layup.

With Lee limited, Sangalang and the Magnolia reserves took charge in a 17-4 run to end the quarter. The rookie Dionisio was superb during the scoring spree, putting up eight points. The Hotshots looked to be on their way to a big win after taking a 20-point lead, 76-56, thanks to a Sangalang and-1 with just under 11 minutes left in the game.

But big shots by Kevin Ferrer and Sean Manganti allowed the Batang Pier to chip into the deficit. They got to within four points, 80-76, with still three minutes to go thanks to a Ferrer triple, but it would be the last time NorthPort got on the board.

Sangalang muscled his way for a layup that made it a six-point game, 82-76, and NorthPort bricked their chances with Renzo Subido, Manganti, and Nico Elorde all misfiring.

Christian Standhardinger had 18 points and 17 rebounds but was well-defended down the stretch and barely got any touches in crunch time. Ferrer finished with 18 points as well, after making four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.

The Batang Pier fell to 1-8 in the conference.