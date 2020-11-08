PBA: Chris Newsome saves day, as Meralco avoids TerraFirma upset

Meralco's Chris Newsome is defended by TerraFirma's CJ Perez and Aldrech Ramos in their 2020 PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Chris Newsome nailed a difficult fallaway jumper as time expired, as the Meralco Bolts escaped with a 95-93 victory over TerraFirma in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The big shot from Newsome helped Meralco avert a collapse, as they led by 10 points with just four minutes to go in the game before TerraFirma reeled off a 12-2 run to knot the count at 93 with under a minute to play.

Juami Tiongson emerged as the hero for the Dyip, as he nailed back-to-back triples including the wide-open shot that made it 93-all. But he also missed a short jumper with seven seconds to go, giving the Bolts just enough time to secure the win.

"We had a little bit of a lead in the end, we lost it. And then all of a sudden, it comes down to the last play. We played good defense on the other end to give us a chance to have the last shot," noted Meralco coach Norman Black.

"I just put the ball in the hands of Newsome. I mean, he's our best player, he has been our best player this conference. I just put the ball in his hands and just gave him a chance to make a play," he added.

Newsome answered the call, drilling a fadeaway jumper over tough defense by TerraFirma's CJ Perez to lift Meralco to victory.

Newsome finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Raymond Almazan had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bong Quinto stepped up once again, tallying 14 points, eight boards, and four dimes for the Bolts.

With the result, Meralco improved to 6-4, putting them closer to a spot in the quarterfinals in a conference wherein they have traditionally struggled.

The Dyip, meanwhile, could not build on a breakthrough 110-101 triumph over the Blackwater Elite last Friday.

Tiongson finished with 21 points, while Perez did a little bit of everything with 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

But the Dyip lost top rookie Roosevelt Adams to a leg injury, and he was held out of the game to avoid a potential Achilles tear. The Dyip, who are already out of the playoff hunt, dropped to 1-8 in the conference.