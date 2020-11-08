PBA: Black keeps Meralco focused as playoff berth beckons

Meralco head coach Norman Black. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Norman Black is staying true to his mantra of taking things one game at a time, even as the Meralco Bolts move to the brink of a playoff appearance in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Chris Newsome lifted the Bolts to their sixth win of the conference on Sunday afternoon, hitting a jumper at the buzzer for a 95-93 victory over the already-eliminated TerraFirma Dyip.

At 6-4, the Bolts need another win to secure a playoff berth. As it stands, they are tied for fourth and fifth place along with the idle Alaska Aces; Meralco even has a chance to move up to the Top 4 and gain a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals.

"We still have to win one more game," Black stressed. "We're still one game short of making it to our first goal. So we'll just focus on that."

The good news for Black and the Bolts is that they have their fate in their hands heading into their final game of the elimination round on Wednesday against NorthPort, a team that is out of playoff contention.

"If we win that game, it gives us a better chance of making it," said Black. "Of course, there's always a possibility of a 3-way tie. So, you never know what happens in the quotient. But at the same time, we have our fate in our hands right now."

Making the playoffs in the Philippine Cup is a massive achievement for Black and the Bolts. In previous seasons, they have become competitive in the import conferences, particularly in the Governors' Cup wherein they have made three Finals appearances in the past four seasons.

The All-Filipino conference has been a struggle for the Bolts in the past four seasons, however. They last made the playoffs in the 2014-15 edition of the Philippine Cup, advancing to the second phase of the quarterfinals where they fell to the Alaska Aces.

Since then, Meralco has languished at the bottom of the standings during the All-Filipino Cup.

"We do well in the import conferences 'cause we bring in talented imports. But at the same time, we've been struggling in the All Filipino," said Black.

"I actually said before this conference started, I thought this is the best all Filipino team I've coached since I've been with Meralco, and it's coming true," he added.

Black makes it clear, however, that there's no reason for them to celebrate especially as the job is not yet done. Moreover, they cannot afford any complacency, even against teams that have been ousted from the playoff race.

Against the Dyip, they led by 10 points with four minutes to go only to give up a 12-2 run. Only a massive stop on defense against Juami Tiongson and Newsome's clutch heroics kept them from a collapse.

"We can't afford to be too confident. We're not that good," Black said bluntly. "We know that any team can beat us on any night, just like we can beat any team on any night."

"So you know, the focus was more on just the goal at hand, which is to make the playoffs," he stressed.